Aaron Rodgers loved this catch from Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

A play from the Green Bay Packers’ preseason win over the New Orleans Saints last Friday got four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers excited about the instincts and potential of rookie receiver Romeo Doubs.

And it wasn’t his leaping touchdown.

The play mentioned by Rodgers was nothing more than a 17-yard catch on a throw from Jordan Love in the first half of a preseason game. But the completion showed Doubs’ awareness of space, willingness to adjust within the route and ability to make a tough catch in traffic.

“He’s made some instinctual plays that you can’t really coach,” Rodgers said earlier this week. “He ran a little in and back out in the game, and at the top of the route, there’s a guy right there and instead of drifting on it and letting the guy make a play, he comes hard back to the ball, strong hands. You like seeing those plays. It gives you confidence that he’s capable of doing some things that aren’t on the paper offense.”

Here’s the play from the broadcast:

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky broke down the All-22 tape in further detail:

This doesn’t look like a rookie WR let alone a 4th round pick…absolutely fantastic by Doubs @packers @RobDemovsky @Peter_Bukowski pic.twitter.com/fsoLD6Enas — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 22, 2022

Orlovsky called the route adjustment “shaving it off” to help protect the quarterback, who has to make a tough throw from the opposite hash marks to the other sideline. Doubs worked back to ball and made the catch in front of two defenders – one trailing behind and the other falling off in an attempt to undercut the route. Coming back to the ball allowed Doubs to be the only player capable of making a play on it in the air.

Love said it was a play where he had to “trust” Doubs to be where he needed to be, and the rookie delivered.

“I heard the crowd going crazy and I knew he made a good play over there,” Love said.

Love – who said “it’s easy” throwing Doubs the ball – wasn’t the only Packers quarterback to take notice. Rodgers was on the sideline and didn’t throw the ball, but it was still a play that earned the rookie receiver a slice of confidence from the MVP.

Can Doubs make another impressive play for Love with Rodgers watching on in the preseason finale on Thursday night in Kansas City?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire