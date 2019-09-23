Aaron Rodgers looking for “greatness” from Packers offense

There was a lot to like about the way the Packers played on Sunday.

They forced three Broncos turnovers while having none of their own, they didn’t allow a sack and ended the day with a 27-16 win that leaves them with a 3-0 record on the season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was “ecstatic” about the pass protection, especially with a short week ahead of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. Rodgers still wants to see more from the offense as a whole, however.

“I want to play better,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I want to score more points. I mean, obviously you love having a defense, but I don’t take any satisfaction in having an ‘oh, OK’ performance. No, I want to have greatness out there.”

The Packers opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, but their other two touchdowns came after fumble recoveries set them up with short fields. Rodgers would like to see the offense sustain more drives, although an unbeaten record makes it easier to work through the rough patches of a new offensive system.