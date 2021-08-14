Aaron Rodgers lobbies Packers to bring back Clay Matthews for 'Last Dance' run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hoping to get one key member of the band back together as he prepares for his "Last Dance" season with the team. Rodgers — along with Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari — all want to see former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews rejoin the team.

The three current Packers made their feelings pretty clear on Instagram on Saturday. It all started when Cobb posted a picture of Matthews with the caption "Sup?" It was an innocent enough post on the surface, but Rodgers quickly made his intentions clear.

Looks like Aaron Rodgers wants to get the band back together 👀 pic.twitter.com/pNdQWdywai — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2021

Rodgers shared Cobb's image, but added the words "Bring him back" above the picture of Matthews. Bakhtiari also shared the photo, asking the Packers "You up?"

Matthews was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons in Green Bay, making the Pro Bowl team six times and getting an All-Pro nod once. Matthews joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, where he played one season with the team. He was not on an NFL roster in 2020.

Despite not playing in the NFL in 2020, Matthews, 35, has not retired.

Aaron Rodgers lobbied for Packers to bring back Randall Cobb

Rodgers is no stranger to lobbying for his favorite teammates. He was the reason the team pulled off a trade to bring Cobb back in July.

After a tumultuous offseason, Rodgers agreed to return to the Packers for at least one more year. Part of Rodgers' frustration with the team was over Rodgers not having input in personnel decisions. The Cobb trade was proof the team was letting Rodgers dictate some moves.

A Matthews deal would be another sign the Packers are doing all they can to satisfy Rodgers in what could be his final year with the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl win. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

