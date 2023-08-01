Aaron Rodgers listed as 4th-best QB in The Athletic’s QB tiers

Aaron Rodgers is entering his first year with the New York Jets and there are differing opinions on whether or not he’s still one of the premier signal-callers in the NFL. Contrary to what some believe, The Athletic’s Mike Sando has Rodgers ranked as the fourth-best quarterback entering the upcoming season.

Rodgers was placed in the top tier of quarterbacks in the league, putting him behind only Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. The four-time MVP was notably ranked ahead of guys like Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson.

Before being traded to the Jets this offseason, Rodgers is coming off arguably his worst season with the Green Bay Packers. Despite making all 17 starts under center for the Packers a season ago, he finished with only 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions (which was the most he’s thrown since his first full season as a starter in 2008).

After a productive tenure with the Packers that netted him one Super Bowl ring, Rodgers is looking to be the missing piece for a Jets squad that is confident they’re a legitimate contender in the AFC. Even though some fans and analysts alike don’t view Rodgers as an elite quarterback at 39 years old, Sando believes he still deserves to be mentioned in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in 2023.

