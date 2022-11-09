Aaron Rodgers: Lions didn’t stop us, it was about us making mistakes

2
Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played one of his worst games against one of the worst defenses in the NFL in Sunday’s loss to the Lions, and he says the real story of the game was the Packers’ miscues, and not the Lions’ defense.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee that his three-interception game was a matter of making individual mistakes and not a matter of the Packers getting outplayed.

“No disrespect, but did they play great? I mean, we had 400 yards of offense on them, we’d go up on down the field, I threw an interception off a helmet, I threw an interception five yards short of Dave,” Rodgers said, referring to offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who lined up as an eligible receiver and slipped past the Lions’ defense unnoticed to get open in the end zone, only to have Rodgers throw the ball short and get intercepted by Detroit’s Aiden Hutchinson.

Rodgers isn’t claiming he played well, but he is saying the Lions’ defense didn’t play particularly well either.

“I didn’t play a great game, we made a lot of mental mistakes, but I didn’t think they really stopped us. We had three possessions in the first half and went up and down the field. It was more about us than them,” Rodgers said.

Whether it’s about the Packers or their opponents, they’re 3-6 and Rodgers has some of the worst stats of his career. Rodgers needs to figure out in a hurry how the Packers can stop beating themselves.

Aaron Rodgers: Lions didn’t stop us, it was about us making mistakes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

