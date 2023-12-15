Aaron Rodgers has limited practice; Zach Wilson is full participant

Aaron Rodgers returned to limited on-field work Thursday.

The Jets starting quarterback, who tore his Achilles in Week 1, continues to work his way back in hopes of playing again this season.

He has taken a day off in each of the three weeks he has practiced.

His replacement, Zach Wilson, had another full practice with a knee injury.

Wilson, who was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday, has not missed any time due to injury this season. But he was benched for two games before returning for last Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

The Jets had three other changes to their lineup in addition to Rodgers. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis, and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) had full participation. Becton was limited Wednesday, while Thomas didn't practice Wednesday.

Receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle) and offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip) remained out of practice.

Running back Nick Bawden (knee), running back Breece Hall (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck) and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder) again were limited.