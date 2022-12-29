Aaron Rodgers limited in practice, Christian Watson still out

The Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers back at practice on Thursday.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, but said there wasn’t any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He was back for a limited practice on Thursday, so that lack of concern likely remains in place.

Things don’t look quite as good for wide receiver Christian Watson, however. Watson missed a second straight practice with the hip injury he picked up in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) were the other Packers out of practice.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (abdomen), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee, ankle), and tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) were all listed as limited for the second straight day.

