Aaron Rodgers limited at Jets practice Wednesday, Robert Saleh optimistic about Friday return

Aaron Rodgers will be limited in practice on Wednesday at the start of the Jets' second week of OTAs as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained last week, Robert Saleh said.

"He’s fine, just doing a bunch of rehab," the head coach said of the veteran quarterback.

"He’ll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in," Saleh added. "Hopefully get him full on Friday. For sure, next week.”

Saleh said the team has "to do a better job communicating to players and understanding where they are at certain points" and "will always modify if we need to" after Rodgers appeared to sustain the calf injury during a warm-up activation period doing an exercise involving a medicine ball.

"I'd still argue he's a young man the way he takes care of his body," he added about the 39-year-old QB. "His body is not his age."

Rodgers said last Tuesday after he "tweaked" his calf that afternoon that he didn't think the injury was "too serious."

Zach Wilson, who has been getting first-team reps during Rodgers' absence, has been doing a "good job" and "been attacking" the opportunity, Saleh added.

"The big thing for him is to kinda just loosen up and throw the ball, and, I've said it before 'swing your swing.' It doesn't have to be perfect, it doesn't have to be rigid. He just needs to feel himself in the pocket and let the ball rip," he said. "Feel like his accuracy has been pretty darn good so far through the first half of OTAs. I think he's getting more comfortable in the offense."

And new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett "puts a lot of onus on them knowing the defense and understanding what's going on and it's all kinda new for him. It's not just progression it's understanding from a global standpoint and taking it all in and doing his best to learn as much as he can every day," Saleh added.

The head coach said that in Hackett's offense, there is a lot more "leeway for the quarterback to get us in the best position possible."

"It's not just 'call it, run it and if it doesn't work do something,'" Saleh said. "It's more 'if you've got something go ahead and take advantage of it, otherwise here's the call and let's go run it.'"

In the meetings, he added the collaboration has been really exciting to see and the head coach is ready to see it translate to the field come training camp.