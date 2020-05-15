Aaron Rodgers likes this Packers team, likes Packers’ chances

The Packers faced 18-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIV this time last year. They finished 13-3 and lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

They currently have 18-1 odds to win Super Bowl LV.

Aaron Rodgers, not surprisingly, likes his team’s chances better than that.

“I think some of the beauty in expectations is that there are lot of comments about us being not a great 13-3 team last year, so I don’t know if we’re going to be a favorite or be the team that’s expected to dominate the NFC,” Rodgers said on a conference call with team beat writers Friday. “I mean, I love our chances. I love our team. The key will be to find a way to recreate that chemistry and come together. But that gets figured out when we get back together in training camp.

“I like our squad. It’s been fun to see the guys every week with our daily Zoom meetings and our calls that we do. So we’ve been definitely keeping it intense. It’s different not being able to do some of the things we usually do. What I did with some of the guys, taking them down to the Derby, and the get togethers we had during the offseaosn when we’re all in Green Bay and they’re shorter days. But we’ll have plenty of time when we get back to work on the chemistry. I like our chances. I like our squad. I like the leadership of the football team. I also like it’s probably not going to be sky-high expectations for us like last year. At the same time, I really feel like we’ll be the mix.”

The Packers lost receiver Geronimo Allison and tight end Jimmy Graham. They signed receiver Devin Funchess. They did not draft a receiver, but Green Bay did select running back AJ Dillon in the second round and tight end Josiah Deguara in the third.

