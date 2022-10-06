The Packers won’t be flying to London for Sunday’s game against the Giants until this evening, but if Aaron Rodgers had his way, they would have had a little more time there.

Rodgers said he understands why coach Matt LaFleur thought the team would be better off doing most of its preparation in Green Bay, but if it were up to Rodgers, he would have had more of a vacation.

“Coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players,” Rodgers said. “Any time there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack. So I wouldn’t read too much into that. Listen, we’re all excited. I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That’s what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early.”

The Packers are the last NFL team to play a regular-season game outside the United States, and Rodgers said he’s excited about it.

“It’s great for our game to branch out worldwide,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of fans worldwide. . . . It’s great for our international fans.”

Rodgers said he’s expecting more Packers fans than Giants fans in London, and he’s looking forward to performing in front of them. Even if he won’t have time to get a pint with them.

Aaron Rodgers likes NFL playing in Europe, would have liked to spend more time in London originally appeared on Pro Football Talk