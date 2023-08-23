Aaron Rodgers likens Breece Hall to Ahman Green

Aaron Rodgers is finally getting an opportunity to practice with Breece Hall as the second-year back for the New York Jets returns from a knee injury, and he sees traits of a former running back in his new weapon. When speaking about what he’s seen from Hall thus far, Rodgers was quick to compare Hall to Ahman Green.

Aaron Rodgers on Breece Hall: “The difference we see when Breece is on the field is substantial.” Compared Hall’s running style to Ahman Green with the Packers. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 22, 2023

As a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 NFL draft, Rodgers was joining the team just a year after Green produced five consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Packers. While Rodgers wouldn’t become the starting quarterback for the Packers until 2008 (when Green was with the Houston Texans), he got an opportunity to watch the dynamic back in practice every day.

Hall and Green are similar-sized running backs, and they both have somewhat equivalent play styles at the position. The primary difference is that Rodgers is going to play alongside Hall early in his career, while he caught the back end of Green’s career in the NFL.

In seven games as a rookie in 2022, Hall produced 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 99 touches before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Hall has recently returned to practice and the Jets believe he’ll be ready to suit up in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Along with having Dalvin Cook in the backfield, Rodgers appears to be excited to work with Hall in his debut season for the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire