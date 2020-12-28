Aaron Rodgers liked seeing AJ Dillon’s swag come out

It took almost the entire season, but running back AJ Dillon showed on Sunday night some of what made the Packers take him in the second round of this year’s draft.

Dillon only played 54 offensive snaps heading into the game against the Titans, but led all backs with 38 snaps in the 40-14 win. Dillon carried 21 times for 124 yards and two second half touchdowns that showed off an enviable mix of speed and power.

After the game, Dillon said he feels like he can “kind of sneak up on people” because they don’t expect him to have great speed at his size. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounded like that’s what happened to him.

“It was a surprise,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “Not that we didn’t think he could do this, but we just hadn’t seen it. I remember I liked his attitude, I liked you started seeing his swag come out, the confidence. It’s fun to see for a back, and he was bringing it. He was finishing runs the way that he really hasn’t up until this point.”

In addition to being third on the depth chart, Dillon’s rookie season has also been interrupted by a bout with COVID-19. It remains to be seen how the depth chart will look if and when Jamaal Williams returns to action, but Sunday night was a sign that Dillon may be able to help the Packers make the most of their trip to the postseason.

