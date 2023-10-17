Aaron Rodgers: Let's cool our jets a bit talking about return

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was throwing passes on the field at MetLife Stadium before the Jets beat the Eagles on Sunday and that sight touched off another round of chatter about the possibility he will return to play this season after tearing his Achilles in Week One.

Head coach Robert Saleh has been among those voices and Rodgers' weekly visit to The Pat McAfee Show included a conversation about the topic. Rodgers said the throwing session was important "for me to feel more normal" and that his rehab is ahead of schedule, but "let’s just cool our jets a little bit" when it comes to planning for him to wear a Jets helmet again.

"We’re kind of way ahead in just even saying that," Rodgers said. "They’re just markers. You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker’s gonna be jogging. And then another marker’s gonna be going through a pregame workout, probably, and get on a practice field. All of these are gonna take time. There’s critical markers I have to hit."

Rodgers said that he continues to have no timetable for a return to action, but that it remains his goal five weeks after surgery to repair his injury.