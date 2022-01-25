If Aaron Rodgers leaves Packers, here’s how the NFC North QB situation looks

The rumors of Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving Green Bay are heating up following the Packers’ divisional loss to the 49ers, with many left wondering if he’s played his last down as Green Bay’s quarterback.

Rodgers cut a deal going into the season that he would have an out, if he wanted, to go to a different team in 2022. Rodgers’ departing the Packers would certainly shake up the quarterback situation in the NFC North.

It’s not just Rodgers though. There could be other different Week 1 starting quarterbacks, as the Lions and Vikings could look to make a change in the near future. Will things look similar, or will the division have a quarterback overhaul?

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Despite crazy rumors going around of Justin Fields being trade bait for the next general manager, there are no signs of there being a different signal-caller for the Bears in 2022. Fields was drafted with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and there’s a lot of confidence inside Halas Hall that he is their franchise quarterback of the future.

With the draft capital spent moving up for Fields, there’s no chance after a rocky, injury-riddled, rookie season, Chicago would change quarterbacks. Fields will be their Week 1 starter.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 starter for the Lions will likely be Jared Goff, due to his $30.5 million cap hit, but don’t be surprised if Detroit uses one of their two first-round picks on a quarterback.

Goff could even be moved before the season, but likely post June 1st, as the dead cap would be lower. The most likely scenario would have the Lions drafting a quarterback and sitting him for his rookie deal. Goff has an out on his contract after the 2022 NFL season, and he likely won’t finish his contract with the Lions.

The Lions have both the second pick in the draft and the Rams’ pick, where ever they end up. Detroit has many holes on both sides of the ball, but if they have a conviction on a quarterback, they could select him with the second pick of the draft. They’ve been linked to many quarterbacks, but two stand out — Malik Willis and Sam Howell.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If Aaron Rodgers does leave Green Bay, they already have their backup plan in Jordan Love. Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, which caused friction between Rodgers and the Packers. If Love is believed to be the team’s future, the door is wide open for him to start next season.

Love has been with the Packers for two seasons and knows the playbook from front to back. Though he hasn’t played much, only starting one game so far, the expectations will be high. There are only two options for Green Bay — convince Rodgers to stay or start the Jordan Love era.

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

(Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vikings are in a tough spot, with a potential move of Kirk Cousins. Cousins’ cap hit in 2022 is $45 million. Trading him before June 1st would save the team $35M. Whether it’s a quarterback swap, a trade, a free agent, or even a draft pick, there is a chance Cousins won’t be back in 2022.

A few options for the Vikings could be Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota, Baker Mayfield, and Kellen Mond. With Minnesota rumored to want Justin Fields in last year’s draft, maybe they draft Malik Willis and start him.

Cousins’ path to return is there though. He played well in 2022 and gives the Vikings a chance to be a playoff contender. Minnesota will weigh their options, but it’s safe to say, as of right now, Cousins is back next season.

