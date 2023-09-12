Aaron Rodgers leaves Jets game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has exited Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills just four plays into his tenure.

Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets by the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, was sacked by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd on the fourth play from scrimmage in the first quarter.

After standing near the huddle following the play, Rodgers sat down on the ground and had to be helped off the field by trainers.

Aaron rodgers is out with a lower leg injury pic.twitter.com/bBTMS42ddQ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson at quarterback. The Jets were forced to punt two plays later.

The Jets have ruled Rodgers out for the remainder of the contest.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

