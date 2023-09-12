Aaron Rodgers leaves with injury on first Jets possession

The Jets' worst nightmare came to pass a few plays into Aaron Rodgers' debut.

Rodgers remained down after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd on a first down on the Jets' first offensive possession of the game. Rodgers was attended to on the field briefly and he was then helped off by members of the Jets medical staff.

The exact nature of the injury isn't known yet, but it appeared to be Rodgers' lower leg. He dealt with a calf injury in workouts this spring.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers and completed a pair of passes, but the Jets punted the ball away to end the drive and turn their attention to what happened to Rodgers.

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. ET: The Jets announced Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and he was taken for X-rays at MetLife Stadium. He was later seen with a walking boot on his left foot and lower leg. The Jets initially called him questionable to return, but ruled him out in the second quarter.