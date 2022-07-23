Aaron Rodgers leads the 5 Packers on PFF’s top 50 players list entering 2022

Pro Football Focus picked five members of the Green Bay Packers in the site’s top 50 players list entering the 2022 season.

The NFL’s MVP cracked the top five but wasn’t No. 1, two recently injured stars made the top 25 despite missing a big chunk of last season, and two defensive players gaining outside recognition landed in the final 10 of the 50.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers making PFF’s elite players list in 2022, plus a look at who missed the cut and potential future picks for the list.

No. 3: QB Aaron Rodgers

No surprise here, even if Rodgers isn’t considered the league’s best player despite back-to-back MVP seasons. Only Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and 49ers left tackle Trent Williams finished higher, making Rodgers the top-ranked quarterback on the list. Donald is one of the greatest defensive players of all-time and Williams just finished one of the best seasons ever by an offensive lineman. Rodgers, on the other hand, threw 85 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions over the last two seasons while leading the NFL in passer rating each year. No. 4 on the list? Davante Adams.

No. 22: CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander missed all but four games last season, but he was the very definition of a shutdown cornerback over a full season in 2020 and there’s nothing to suggest he won’t be again in 2022. According to PFF, Alexander has the highest overall coverage grade among cornerbacks since 2020. Among cornerbacks, only Jalen Ramsey was higher on PFF’s list. The Packers defense is getting back a truly elite player.

No. 23: LT David Bakhtiari

Bakhtiari has played in exactly one game since tearing his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, but PFF still considers him at elite player at a premium position. Before the injury, he was the gold standard at left tackle and arguably the best pass-blocker in football. During the 2020 season, Bakhtiari allowed just nine pressures despite playing 446 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. He’s a five-time All-Pro. The injury casts a frightening shadow over his career trajectory, but unless his mobility is greatly affected upon return, Bakhtiari should continue to be a top player at left tackle.

No. 40: S Adrian Amos

While underrated by just about everyone outside Green Bay, Amos is fully appreciated by the folks at PFF. He’s ultra-reliable as a tackler, against the run and in coverage, and he makes more plays than most outsiders expect or realize (six interceptions, 25 pass defensed since joining Packers in 2019). PFF thinks Amos has a case for being the top safety in the NFL. He’s the second-best safety on the list, trailing only Kevin Byard.

No. 49: OLB Rashan Gary

This is the first time for Gary on the top 50 list but it probably won’t be his last. A true breakout star in 2021, the Packers’ 2019 first-round pick created 9.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 81 total pressures as a full-time player over 16 games. An elite athlete and tireless worker, Gary keeps getting better and better. He’s still only 24 and his arrow is pointed straight up. Another big season in 2022 and he’ll rocket up this list next year.

Missed out

The Packers had five players make the list, but at least six other terrific players on Brian Gutekunst’s roster missed the cut.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: An All-Pro in 2021 after arriving in Green Bay and getting the freedom to go make plays by Joe Barry.

RB Aaron Jones: Two-time Pro Bowl running back who has produced at least 1,000 total yards and 10 total touchdowns in three straight seasons.

DL Kenny Clark: Wrecking ball inside on defense who has been consistently dominant for the middle of the Packers front.

OL Elgton Jenkins: Five position player along the offensive line who has proved capable of playing at an elite level at guard and left tackle.

OLB Preston Smith: He set a career-high for pressures and was disruptive against the run during a resurgent 2021 season.

CB Rasul Douglas: Tough to argue with five interceptions and two touchdowns in just 11 games. He was consistent, and he made big plays in big moments in games.

Future picks?

CB Eric Stokes: He displayed all the characteristics and attributes of an elite cornerback during his terrific rookie season.

RB A.J. Dillon: He was PFF’s No. 3 rated running back last season. If he ever gets a full-time role, elite status at running back is in the cards.

S Darnell Savage: His 2021 season was disappointing, but the second half of 2020 showed he can be a truly elite player at safety.

LG Jon Runyan: He took a big step in 2021 and looks like a long-term starter at guard, where he’s outstanding in pass protection and improving in the run game.

