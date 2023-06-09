Aaron Rodgers: Last six weeks have been most fun I’ve had in a while

When the Jets first swung a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this spring, there were questions about how much of the team’s offseason program he would attend.

Rodgers missed voluntary work with the Packers in recent years and he said at a press conference in April that he expected to miss some work this spring, but things played out differently. Rodgers confirmed at a Friday press conference that he attended all of the team’s OTAs and said that the calf strain he suffered during a practice contributed to the decision to stick around.

It didn’t hurt that Rodgers was enjoying himself in his new surroundings.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while. It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing,” Rodgers said, via SNY.

The Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp so the team will be scattering until the start of training camp, but Rodgers said he plans to organize workouts with the team’s receivers between now and their return to kick off the next stage of a highly anticipated season.

