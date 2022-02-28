Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray & the teams most likely to make a QB change

After a two-week post-Super Bowl break, You Pod to Win the Game is back in action for the NFL combine, free agency, and the start of the 2022 league year.

Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel open the show briefly acknowledging the war in Ukraine and this surreal moment in world history before diving into the latest NFL stories percolating during the brief desolate news period between the Super Bowl and the combine.

What has been happening in that period? Well, there's the latest in the ongoing soap opera between Aaron Rodgers, the media and the Green Bay Packers. There's the surprising new drama between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Also, the New Orleans Saints recently cleared out some cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas' deal. Charles & Dan go in detail on all three stories and what could be next for those franchises (can someone say, "Jameis Winston?")

Later in the show, the guys talk about which franchises will absolutely be throwing their hats in the 2022 QB carousel and what is likely to occur this offseason with Deshaun Watson.

