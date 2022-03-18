Aaron Rodgers knew Davante Adams trade was coming before signing new deal with Packers

While Aaron Rodgers was negotating his contract, he knew Davante Adams would never play for the #Packers again. The situation was too far gone. Something had to give. And when Adams informed GB he wasn’t playing on the tag, talks got fired up. Now, Adams will be on the #Raiders. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but Aaron Rodgers knew the divorce was coming before he signed a new deal to return to Green Bay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adams, who set new franchise records in catches and receiving yards last season, will get a chance to play with college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

In Green Bay, Rodgers – the back-to-back NFL MVP – will lose his favorite target. Over the last two seasons, Adams caught 238 passes and scored 29 receiving touchdowns.

The Raiders made Adams the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Earlier this week, Rodgers signed a deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback and includes $150 million guaranteed.

Despite knowing Adams would depart, Rodgers decided to stay with the Packers. However, the looming departure of Adams likely explains why Rodgers needed time to make a decision on his football future.

The Packers will need to rebuild the passing game around Rodgers. The team retained Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but the best receiver in football now plays in Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan are both free agents.

