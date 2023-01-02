Aaron Rodgers kept the faith to turn Packers' disappointing year into postseason shot | Opinion

It was so easy to kick Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers when they were down.

A 4-8 start, marred by a five-game losing streak, and it looked like Rodgers was at the end of his road as one the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks. And it looked like the Packers, mainstays in the playoffs the last three seasons, were out of it in October.

Look at the Packers now after their resounding 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers and the Packers are a win away, against the Detroit Lions next week, from reaching the playoffs. And that could be a scary sight for the elite NFC team that could see them when the playoffs begin.

“It feels really special. It does,” Rodgers said after the Vikings win. “It’s been an interesting year. It hasn’t been my best football at times. But I’ve been asked to step up my leadership, and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together.”

Rodgers’ abilities were questioned, and some pondered if it was time the Packers give backup Jordan Love the keys to the offense.

Some wrote the Packers off in the weakest NFC we’ve seen in years, where the Eagles and 49ers are the elite, and others like the Vikings look dominant one week and can lose badly in another.

Some even thought it was time to end the Rodgers era.

When the Packers were feeling the brunt of the criticism during their rough start, Rodgers took it all in. And he let his faith carry him and the Packers one game away from the postseason.

“I was resigned to some of those realities being possible,” Rodgers said.

“And when I took my mind there, I had a peace about it," he added. "Whatever was supposed to happen, I was surrendered to that reality with also the resolute mindset that we could get back in this thing. And I think that’s what I’m most proud of for myself and our team: There were a lot of different things that could happen, and we stuck together, and we put ourselves in position to do something special.”

Rodgers is right: A lot of things have gone Green Bay’s way to open the door for them to sniff the postseason. A week ago on Christmas, the Packers beat the Dolphins, while the Lions, Seahawks and Commanders and Giants all lost. This week, the Packers handled their business, while the Lions got back on track with a 41-10 win over the Bears.

When the Packers were 3-6, Rodgers was confident they could beat either the Cowboys or Titans. They beat Dallas.

Rodgers knew the Packers could compete well against the Bears and Rams. They won both games.

Rodgers believed the Dolphins game on Christmas was a “wild card.” But they won in Miami.

And with two games left, in their home building, with his reputation winning games in December and January, Rodgers was steadfast in his belief in both himself and his teammates.

Rodgers, of course, wasn’t going around sharing these thoughts with others or even on his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

He kept them to himself and he was right.

“I had faith,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes you got to fool yourself a little bit to believe you have more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping for sure. I do believe in the power of manifestation. I do believe in momentum. I believe strongly in the force of mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.”

Against Minnesota, Green Bay’s special teams overcame an early miscue, allowing a block punt that led to an early field goal, with returner Keisean Nixon taking the ensuing kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

Two drives later, the Packers defense came up big as safety Darnell Savage intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to help Green Bay take an early 14-3 lead.

All this happened while Rodgers completed just one pass for a yard, and his worst play of the first quarter was a sack he took for a loss of 16 yards.

“That was a huge, huge start for us,” Rodgers said. “Next thing you know we’re up 14-3 and we didn’t have to do anything on offense. It’s a little different feeling for sure.”

It was the perfect cushion for Rodgers and the Packers offense. And before the Vikings knew it, the Packers scored 41 unanswered points with five scoring drives on offense that included a touchdown pass and touchdown run for Rodgers.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Rodgers said. “This was the first game all season we played complementary football.”

The Packers don’t have the high expectations of season’s past to live up to this year. They’re not the No. 1 seed like they were last season, only to fall to the 49ers in the second round of the playoffs. Or in 2020, when they were the top seed and fell to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC title game. Or in 2019, when they were the second seed and lost to the 49ers in the NFC title game.

It almost feels like the 2022-23 Packers like being the underdog, the afterthought, the team that might be overlooked enough and shows you that you were wrong to underestimate them.

Rodgers and the Packers offense are hitting their stride, and the Packers’ defense and special teams are gelling at the right time this season.

“We’re becoming a more dangerous team,” Rodgers said. “Now, what are they going to say?”

There will be plenty to say when the Packers suffer their next loss.

For now, the Packers showed they’re still a team to be feared.

