Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love evaluate backup QB's performance vs. Eagles

Associated Press

Democrats celebrating a successful effort to keep control of the U.S. Senate this year will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. Other Democratic-held seats are in some of the same hotly contested states that were at the center of this year's midterms, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada. For now, both parties insist they're laser focused on coming out on top in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia.