Aaron Rodgers joins C.J. Mosley, Justin Hardee as Jets captains for 2023

Aaron Rodgers will wear a "C" on his jersey in his first season with the Jets.

The team announced on Monday that the quarterback will serve as one of the team's three permanent captains for the 2023 season. Linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee will be the team's other two permanent captains and head coach Robert Saleh said there will be a fourth captain named for each game.

Rodgers was voted a captain 12 times during his 18 seasons with the Packers and there's little surprise that he'll be filling that role for the Jets. The team acquired Rodgers because of his great success and vast experience as an NFL quarterback and the offseason has been filled with anecdotes from the team about the impact of Rodgers' influence on his teammates.

Next Monday night will bring Rodgers' first chance to take the field as the team's captain. He'll be at midfield for the coin toss ahead of the team's much-anticipated opener against the Bills.