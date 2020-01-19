How Aaron Rodgers can join historic company with Packers' win vs. 49ers

There's a lot on the line Sunday when the 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

The winner obviously will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. But there also is a lot on the line in terms of Aaron Rodgers' legacy.

The Packers star hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season when Green Bay beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. He's been back to the NFC Championship Game two times since, losing to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, with both games being on the road.

Rodgers and the Packers were trashed by the 49ers 37-8 back in Week 12 and are heavy underdogs in the NFC Championship Game. If Rodgers can lead the Packers to a win Sunday, he'll join some elite company as one of six quarterbacks to win multiple MVP awards and go to multiple Super Bowls.

Tom Brady

Joe Montana

Peyton Manning

Brett Favre

Kurt Warner



The only QBs to win multiple NFL MVPs and start multiple Super Bowls.



Aaron Rodgers joins this list with a win today.















— Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) January 19, 2020

Rarified air.

Since getting blasted by the 49ers, the Packers have reeled off six consecutive wins, including a 28-23 win over the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. They look like a different team since the beatdown and undoubtedly will bring their best Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers might be seen as the more complete team, but the last three 13-win teams to go on the road in a conference championship game as at least touchdown underdogs have won the game outright.

Never count out Rodgers.

