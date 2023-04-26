Aaron Rodgers on Jets: 'That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely'
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets says "That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely."
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
