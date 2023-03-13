Is Aaron Rodgers to the Jets starting to feel real? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets starting to feel real.
"GMFB" discusses is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets starting to feel real.
See who Petr Yan should fight next after his losing skid was extended by Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC Fight Night 221 headliner.
The Giants agreed to terms with receiver Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal. Field Yates of ESPN reports it is a base salary of $1.165 million with $38,125 for each game he is active. He was scheduled to become a free agent next week. The Giants made Shepard a second-round choice in 2016, and he [more]
The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday. The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal. Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Most high-end running backs declare that status early in their careers. For Lions running back Jamaal Williams, his best year by far came in his sixth NFL season. Now, Williams hits free agency for the second time. In 2021, he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Detroit, making the jump from the Packers. He [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run. This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it. “NFL is going to be wild this next week!” [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Even Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, wasn’t savvy enough to even remotely predict Scheffler’s short-game brilliance this season.
7 objectives for the Eagles when the new league year starts in order to repeat their Super Bowl season.
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.