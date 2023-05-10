Aaron Rodgers, Jets Snag NFL’s First Black Friday Game

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are set to be featured in the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

The league announced Wednesday the Jets will host the division rival Miami Dolphins on Friday, Nov. 24—the latest win for the team since they acquired the future Hall of Fame quarterback last month. And this will likely be one of several times the Jets will be in front of a national audience, as the squad could get the maximum six primetime games this coming season, according to the New York Post. The league announces the full 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday night.

More from Sportico.com

The AFC East matchup will be featured on Amazon, which debuted its Thursday Night Football package for the NFL last season. The e-commerce giant looks at the day-after-Thanksgiving game as an opportunity to serve customers who will be on the platform shopping anyway, and with plenty of eyeballs expected for that game, it should benefit sales for the Seattle-based company.

Rodgers has a 3-1 career record against the Dolphins as the star of the Green Bay Packers. Jets fans are showing enthusiasm for the Rodgers acquisition with their wallets, as season ticket sales have increased by 400%.

Also ahead of the complete schedule release, the NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on New Year’s Eve. The New York Giants will play the reigning NFC conference champions Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Day.

On top of the holiday games, the league also announced a host of 2023 international games, with the Jacksonville Jaguars leading the way as the first team ever to play in back-to-back games in London (against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 and the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8). Also, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15.

And for the first time ever, the NFL is headed to Germany, where the Dolphins will face the Chiefs on Nov. 5 while the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, both in Frankfurt.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.