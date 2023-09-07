Aaron Rodgers: Jets are one of 6-12 teams who can win the Super Bowl

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not shied away from Super Bowl talk since joining the Jets this offseason and he's not backing off on talking about it with the regular season about to get underway.

Rodgers explained on Thursday that there's more than one reason why he's been willing to engage in such chatter given the team's recent history. He said that part of it is because he believes that sharing goals helps make them happen and that he also believes the Jets are one of a subset of NFL teams who can realistically look at winning a championship as a goal this season.

“There's a part of that is speaking things into existence, the idea of a manifestation,” Rodgers said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “The other part is a realistic look at the locker room knowing that there's anywhere from 6-to-12 teams every year that can probably doit it and we're one of those 6-to-12.”

Opinions are sure to vary about Rodgers' take on the Jets' chances, but there's no doubt that Rodgers is heading into the regular season with a lot of confidence about what his new team can do.