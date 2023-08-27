Aaron Rodgers on Jets' offensive potential, Robert Saleh's leadership and his preseason ovation | Jets Post Game

Aaron Rodgers feels like the Jets' offense and team are ready for Week 1. He's ready to get everyone back in the offense full-time and hit the ground running. Rodgers thought it was special of the fans to give him an ovation and knows it will be an electric crowd for the start of his career with the Jets. Regarding Robert Saleh, the veteran quarterback loves the head coach's leadership of the team and how he teaches the players what they're trying to accomplish.