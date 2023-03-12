Aaron Rodgers to Jets would mean what for the Commanders?

Despite all of the Aaron Rodgers drama for the last couple of offseasons, the Jets apparently are very interested. What would this mean for the Washington Commanders?

Despite Rodgers getting a pay raise making him the NFL’s highest-paid player, averaging $50,271,667 per year, Rodgers determined in the 2022 offseason, he would not help out the Packers’ young receivers in the offseason workouts. Great leadership from your highest-paid player, huh?

Seeing the Packers’ front office apparently is ready to remove all of the offseason drama, Rodgers might actually be motivated now to not be so aloof and actually be the team leader he is being paid to be.

If Rodgers were to go to the Jets, Jordan Love becomes the starter. Who might the Packers pursue to strengthen their quarterback room? A logical response would be Taylor Heinicke.

Logical because Heinicke has already made it known publicly he grew up a Packers/Brett Favre fan, and he did not hesitate to say on the Pat McAfee Show that he would love to become a Green Bay Packer.

In the comment, Heinicke revealed he has some foresight. His boldly proclaiming he wanted to be a Green Bay Packer has surely made its way to each of the desks of the Packers’ front office.

The Packers may not have to work hard to find a quality backup for Love. Heinicke is already selling the Packers on the idea.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire