How Aaron Rodgers, Jets may end up on Bears schedule next season

Bears fans may rejoice having Aaron Rodgers out of the division, but they may not be totally done with him just yet. There’s a chance Rodgers will be back at Soldier Field next year.

The full list of 2024 opponents for the Bears hasn’t been sorted out yet, but if things play out just right this year, it appears the Bears and Jets will square off in Chicago. The key is how the NFL schedules the 17th game that was implemented in 2021.

Each year the 17th game is played against a team from a division in the opposing conference. The division rotates, and the specific team is determined based on divisional ranking. For instance, if the rotation determines an NFC South team will play an AFC West team for the 17th game, then whichever team finished first in the NFC South will play the first place team in the AFC West. The second-place team in NFC South will play the second-place team in the AFC West, and so on and so forth. Further, teams alternate playing their 17th game at home, or on the road each year. The Bears will play their 17th game on the road this year, and played their 17th game at home last year. That means the 17th game will be back at home in 2024.

Last year, the Bears’ 17th opponent came from the AFC South (Texans). In 2021 the 17th opponent came from the AFC West (Raiders) and this year it will be an AFC North team (Browns). That means next year, the AFC East is up, and that’s the Jets’ division.

So, if the Bears and the Jets both finish in the same position in their respective divisions, they’ll go head-to-head in 2024. Since we’ve already determined the Bears are set to play that 17th game at Soldier Field, if the Bears and Jets are paired up we already know Rodgers will be back in Chicago.

Enjoy the season without Rodgers while you can, because his reign of terror over the lakefront may not be over just yet.

