With Aaron Rodgers to Jets inevitable, focus should be on who else they're adding around him

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) lines up for a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — He’s coming. Rest assured. It’s not final, no. Panic is understandable considering the Jets’ track record. But Aaron Rodgers will be this team’s quarterback next year. It’s not if — it’s when.

You didn’t need Robert Saleh or Joe Douglas to say it from the NFL’s annual meeting. It’s inevitable. Also, because Rodgers is still under contract with the Green Bay Packers, they technically can’t because of that whole tampering thing.

So, again, just calm down.

The real focus should be who the Jets plan to add aside from Rodgers.

He’s a major piece — the most important piece. But he can’t be the only piece.

The Jets' offense looks as good on paper right now as it has in recent memory. Douglas hit on draft picks like receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, and has since complemented them with wideouts Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard, along with tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. They’re among the reasons Rodgers wants this trade to New York. But in order for the Jets to get the most out of their new quarterback they need to continue to surround him with talent.

And so it’s understandable why there’s mutual interest between the Jets and two of the league’s top free agents, Saleh confirmed from the Biltmore: Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and center Ben Jones.

Right now it’s about finding a monetary value that finishes luring both to the Big Apple.



Odell Beckham Jr. / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

The Beckham pursuit is fascinating because he wouldn’t necessarily fill a need, but add more talent to an already talent-rich room. The Jets already have their star in Wilson, possession wideouts in Lazard and Corey Davis, and a slot/gadget guy in Hardman. But their interest is there in force. Rodgers and Beckham, sources told SNY, have been in communication with each other about playing together in New York. Rogers wants that. Beckham, too, and both sides seem determined to make that happen.

Jones would fill the Jets' biggest need on offense right now. Connor McGovern, the team’s starting center the last three years, is still a free agent. Jones is, simply put, a better player. He’s earned a 70.0-plus ProFootballFocus grade every year since his rookie season in 2012. He spent his last seven years with the Tennessee Titans, several of which with new-Jets line coach Keith Carter and passing game coordinator Todd Downing.

Story continues

While maybe not the player he was, the Jets are also interested in free agent defensive tackle Calais Campbell. He’ll visit the team when executives return from the owners meeting. Campbell isn’t the player who once wrecked offenses as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, but would fill a need for the defensive-tackle-needy Jets, who lack much depth next to Quinnen Williams. Ex-Ram A’Shawn Robinson could also help out.

One player Saleh all but squashed the notion of joining New York, although rumors ran rampant in recent days: Ex-Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott. The interest in Elliott joining the Jets was a bit of a one-way road. While Elliott wanted New York, the feeling wasn’t mutual. Saleh stressed that he loves his team’s current room — ”and I’m going to leave it at that.”

There was quite the crowd around Saleh when he spoke from the Biltmore. Much, much more than usual. The ongoing lack of resolution with Rodgers made the Jets and Packers the hottest story. Everyone wanted some sign of when this would all get finalized.

“Honestly,” Saleh said, “I’m not hitting the panic button.... You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic. I’m confident that things will go the way we (are) hoping.”

And they will. Eventually.

The Jets just can’t stop once they do.

And it doesn’t look like they will.