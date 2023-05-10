Aaron Rodgers and Jets to face Dolphins on Black Friday

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets means Gang Green is suddenly an enticing team for the NFL to feature.

To that end, the league will have Rodgers and his new teammates in the first Black Friday game in NFL history.

It will be an AFC East clash as the Jets meet the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 24 at MetLife.

Front Office Sports reported how much it will cost Amazon for the game:

On Christmas, an NFC East game will take center stage.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire