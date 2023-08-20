Aaron Rodgers to make Jets debut in preseason finale against Giants

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 26 can't come soon enough for Jets fans.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in the preseason against the Giants next Saturday at 6:00 p.m., SNY's Connor Hughes confirmed.

With Rodgers sitting out so far this preseason, New York has started Zach Wilson in their first three games, going 1-2.

Following Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that he'd speak with Rodgers about playing in the preseason finale, the New York Post noted.

The 39-year-old QB has not played in a preseason game since 2018, but seemed open to the possibility of getting some action with his new team when asked earlier this summer during training camp.

It's currently unclear how many other of the Jets' starters will join Rodgers on the field at MetLife Stadium when they take on the Giants, but it feels unlikely that he'd play with mostly backups.