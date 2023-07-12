Aaron Rodgers, Jets chosen to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

NFL fans will receive an inside look at the most intriguing training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season, as the New York Jets have been chosen as this year's team to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person was granted anonymity because the news was not yet official. HBO had no comment. No premiere date or viewing schedule has been set.

The offseason trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought the Jets from prime time irrelevance to six games under the bright lights in 2023, and now, even more media exposure. In 2010, the Jets – under then-head coach Rex Ryan – provided one of the more memorable seasons of "Hard Knocks." Ryan's pep talks, especially those that ended with the team going "to get a (expletive) snack," were entertaining for all types of fans.

The Jets were selected from a group that, abiding by traditional "Hard Knocks" selection criteria, included the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders. The Detroit Lions were the team featured in 2022.

HBO has also aired an abbreviated, in-season version of the show in recent years; parts of the Arizona Cardinals' season were chronicled last year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers, Jets chosen for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'