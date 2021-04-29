Was Aaron Rodgers' 'Jeopardy!' diss of Packers a sign of things to come?

Was Rodgers' 'Jeopardy!' diss of Packers a sign of things to come? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just hours before the NFL Draft's first night, a report surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and added more drama to an already-suspenseful three-day stretch.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has grown frustrated with the franchise and does not want to return to the team.

Though it was a jaw-dropping report, there were signs that Rodgers and Green Bay weren't on the best of terms as of late. Reportedly stemming from the organization's decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and other reasons.

However, there may have been another sign of the broken relationship and it came on the show 'Jeopardy!' of all places.

As Rodgers guest-hosted the show for a short period of time this month -- something he was quite good at and has stated he wants to take on full-time while playing football -- a moment from the game show went viral. It included a contestant asking Rodgers who decided to kick the widely-discussed field in the NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his answer to the Final Jeopardy round.

Rodgers responded with a laugh, some hesitation and then the phrase "That is a great question."

Rodgers deadpanned the line and seemed somewhat bemused. But given the public nature of his response, was that a sign that his growing discontent with the Packers was almost beyond repair? In a time where subtweets and backhanded comments are common, maybe it was.

Rodgers wasn't exactly quick to defend his team's decision, one many felt wasn't the correct call for the situation and head coach Matt LaFleur took heat for in real time. It could have just been Rodgers thinking on the spot in a humorous moment and appreciating the zing, but it's also way more fun to over-analyze and ponder if he was secretly showing his frustration.

Or, as NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey suggested, there could be a reality in which that viral clip essentially made Rodgers want out of Green Bay more than before. The widely-circulated snippet wasn't exactly the best endorsement of the team.

Whether or not there is any deeper meaning to the exchange will never truly be known, but what is clear is that Rodgers and the Packers are not on good terms and it feels like a change of scenery could be imminent.