Aaron Rodgers jabs back at Mitchell Trubisky, beer-chugging quarterbacks originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

For once, Aaron Rodgers was the butt of the joke. He was roasted online for more than a week after struggling to chug a cup of beer at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game last month.

Aaron Rodgers couldn't hang 😂 pic.twitter.com/a0FMGmXTcX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

That sparked an unspoken quarterback competition to see which passers can knock back brews in one go.

It started with Matthew Stafford, whose wife posted a video on Instagram of the Lions quarterback downing a beer with the hashtag #kingofthenorth.

Last week, Mitchell Trubisky joined in on the fun when the Bears spent an afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field to take in a White Sox game.

At organized team activities this week, Rodgers finally took the opportunity to fire back.

To the other QB Beer Chuggers:

"For some of them, there's finally a talent where they can say they are better than me."

🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀

(via @packers) pic.twitter.com/naIDryDVBO





— The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) June 5, 2019

"For some of them, there's finally a talent where they can say they are better than me," Rodgers said.

The Packers quarterback is resting on his 63 percent career win rate, but Bears fans are quick to point to Week 15 last year when Trubisky had the upper hand.

The off-field rivalry continues as both sides gear up for the real battle to kickoff the 2019 NFL season on September 5.