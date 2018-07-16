Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Scared: Of Aging, New Contracts or Sharks (Anymore)

STATELINE, Nev. — As John Oliver would say, “WELCOME WELCOME WELCOME!” Welcome to “Football Morning in America” at NBC Sports, with one strange dateline and a very different column name.

In my first non-Sports Illustrated piece since Mastadons roamed the earth, here’s the menu:

Fully rehabbed quarterback Aaron Rodgers—smiling, relaxed, and walking a Tahoe fairway holding hands with Danica Patrick—dishing to me about his offseason audience with the Dalai Lama, about conquering one of his two biggest fears in life, and about how much longer he wants to play.

Tony Romo, who has a very big day today, trying to be Jordan Spieth.

Nick Foles on being the first Super Bowl MVP to (likely) be on the bench the following opening day.

The hardest preseason quiz in NFL history. Quick, and no wiki-lookups: Who is Clay Martin?

Ben McAdoo finally opening up about demoting Eli Manning last December. “My bedside manner hurt me that week,” McAdoo told me. You think?

Why this is the toughest year ever for NFL zebras.

Me on T.O.

In Nevada, I ask Doug Pederson: “If you walked into a sportsbook right now and had to put down $5 on Carson Wentz playing or not playing opening day, which way are you betting?”

Drew Bledsoe, whose son John was a fellow Washington State backup with the late Tyler Hilinski and is still playing, is unapologetic about loving football.

Coffee in Truckee, Calif. … Beer in Truckee … “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” … Velvet Milkman is not a new rapper … The Home Run Derby stinks … Serena Williams does not … Barack Obama’s complicated relationship with football.

Thanks for following me from SI and The MMQB to NBC. Happy to be in this new world. So let’s go.

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Just Look Happy—He Is Happy

I’ve always maintained this about Rodgers: He’s got so many other things he loves in life that I can’t see him playing till he’s 45. Forty-three, even. And here in Nevada, in one of Rodgers’ favorite weeks annually—renting a lovely home on the shore of Lake Tahoe, playing golf every day, and playing in the sports-celebrity American Century Championship golf event—I hope to nail him down about his football future, and his complicated contract. I do, sort of. But there’s more, and it’s better.

Story Continues

“Life’s great,” he says when we meet after his pro-am round at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. “Fantastic. I did ‘Shark Week.’ Coming out July 22. Nose-to-nose with a shark. No cage.”

Packer Nation, in unison, from Prairie du Chien to Sturgeon Bay, from Kenosha to Superior, just read that and yelled, “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”

I can report Rodgers lived. So R-E-L-A-X. But this is the world of Rodgers. This off-season, he bought a share of the Milwaukee Bucks, got life advice from the Dalai Lama in India, journeyed to Africa to help outfit kids with hearing aids, went to the Indy 500, swam with the sharks off the coast of San Diego, and last week satisfied his golf jones with daily rounds at this golf paradise.

“I’m telling you,” he said, his tanned faced breaking into a wide smile, “it’s been a great off-season.”

First, the news. Rodgers, who turns 35 in December, says he wants to suit up till he’s 40, isn’t going to change how he plays because of the two clavicle injuries that cost him 16 games in five years, and would like to finish his career as a Packer.

“I’d love to play to 40,” he said. “I just think that number means a lot. Obviously, Tom [Brady] is kind of rewriting the book. Brett [Favre] had a good season when he turned 40. My goal is be able to move like I do or close to how I do and still be able to do that at 40 … just because nobody’s been able to do that and still move around the same. Steve Young’s career was cut short in his late thirties. John [Elway], the same—he didn’t really move the same as when he was younger. So to be able to move the same way at 38, 39, 40 would be cool. That’s my aim.”

He disagrees with my take that he’s got to get rid of the ball quicker, take fewer hits. “I try to already,” he said. “I’ve played football since I was 13 years old and I’ve taken two shots where I couldn’t wiggle free, and broke my collarbone twice. I feel pretty good about the way I play, avoiding some major stuff. I’ve had a couple muscle pulls. But other than that, as a starter I’ve been pretty healthy. Two hits. First time [in 2013, against Chicago] I didn’t see the guy. Second time I did. [In 2017, Minnesota’s Anthony Barr leveled him outside the pocket.] I didn’t think he was gonna hit me maybe as hard as he did. But he did and that was what happened.”

“Have anything against Barr?” I asked.

“I mean, I think it’s time to move on for everybody. I had looked over just to see if maybe there was gonna be a thumbs up, or hey you okay? Or whatever. It’s a league where you appreciate what we put our bodies through. I thought … knowing that I wouldn’t be on the ground unless it was a significant injury then maybe he’d be looking over, giving me a thumbs-up-you-okay? Or something. But it wasn’t the case. We had some words exchanged on both sides.”

“You consider it over?”

“I do,” he said.

Regarding his contract: Rodgers has two years left on a five-year, $110-million deal. At 34, playing for $22 million annually on average, lesser quarterbacks have wizzed by Rodgers this off-season: Kirk Cousins at $28 million per, Matt Ryan at $30 million per. Many theories have been advanced as to what Rodgers should do, including tying his annual pay to the annual percentage increases of the salary cap. That makes the most sense to me. Rodgers’ career passer rating (not the ultimate QB barometer, obviously) of 103.8 is 5.0 points higher than anyone else in history … 6.2 points higher than Brady, 7.3 points better than Peyton Manning. And while missing 16 games in five seasons is troubling, can you think of anyone you’d rather have for the next five seasons at the most important position in sports than Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers wasn’t giving away much on this. But he sounded very much like a unique contract suits him more than a usual one, which could be obsolete 18 months after signing.

“It’s only been on my mind because … people have been writing and talking about it a lot,” he said. “There have been many conversations about it. I think that there’s some merit to looking into where you do a non-traditional contractual agreement. If anybody at this point is gonna be able to do something like that, I think there needs to be a conversation about it. I never said anything about [tying the contract to] the cap. I just think there’s ways to do contracts where you can still be competitive so the team is happy about it, but have some more freedom.”

He said he’d “like to” play his career entirely for Green Bay. “But I think in my time there, I realize no one is above the team. They can trade Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson. They can not re-sign a Charles Woodson or Julius Peppers. They make decisions that are in the best interest of the team. It could be me at some point. You have to be humble enough to realize that, and I do. I’d love to be able to …

“How many guys get to actually pick the way and the team how they go out? You know? Hardly anybody. You have to understand that’s a real possibility. But yeah, my dream situation would be to stay in Green Bay.”

Now for the important stuff. Now for the sharks and the lama.

Instagram Photo

“The only reason I wanted to do the shark thing,” he said, “is I have two main fears: sharks and heights. I’m not gonna jump out of a plane. But sharks, I don’t know. I watched “Jaws” when I was a kid and always felt like they’re in the water, out in the ocean water, and one’s got my name on its back and it’s gonna munch on me. I wanted to conquer that fear because I love the water. I love paddle-boarding. So they [the Discovery Channel] came to me and my agent and I said, ‘Yes. A hundred percent yes. I want to do it. They got Gronk too, and Lindsay Vonn. It was in the Pacific, outside San Diego. There’s a big continental shelf that drops off and the depth goes to thousands of feet. There’s an upswelling of water and there’s a bunch of predators there. So we went out to that spot. They found this blue shark and got me in the water, nose to nose. It’s crazy.”

“What was it like?”

“Terrifying,” he said.

Eyes don’t lie. Rodgers’ got bigger just then.

“Seriously. I was terrified. I was just thinking about what the expert they brought in had told me. He said there’s three sharks in the water. There’s the blue, the white, and the mako. The mako, if it’s bigger than you, get out. If it’s not, stay in and keep your eyes on it at all times. Never turn your back to it. The white, you look at it straight in the eyes the entire time. The only way it’s gonna come near you is if you’re not looking at it. And the blue, he’s gonna come right up to you. When he comes up to you, he’s got a long nose. You just Miyagi that.”

Miyagi that. I should have stopped him to clarify, but I figured he meant give the shark a little karate chop. Mr. Miyagi.

“So this blue, he literally came up to me—spoiler alert—I put my hand on his head. I pushed him down to the right. Nicely, gently. But I was terrified. Honestly, I was blacked out. It just came up to me and all I was thinking was, Oh my god it’s actually happening. What do I do? Okay, boom. I just moved his head down to the right. But it was fun. I have a different appreciation for sharks now. I’m okay with ‘em.”

Rodgers went from the sharks to the lama to Zambia. I mean, who has a more eventful off-season than that? See what I mean about Rodgers having more to do in life than your average football player?

The trip to India, and to the audience with the Dalai Lama, made Rodgers geek out like your 13-year-old daughter seeing her first Taylor Swift show. “Hard to describe,” Rodgers said. “It was at his palace in Dharamsala in India. We flew in and drove up this winding road. He lives in the mountains, up in Dharamsala. I don’t know what city we flew into but it’s way up in the mountains. So we drove up there and went to the palace in the morning. There’s people lining the streets to get a glimpse of him or get an audience with him. He sees some people every day. We had 90 minutes with him. It was fantastic.”

Rodgers doesn’t think the spiritual leader knew who he was, but he did bring an NFL football and a Packers’ hat, and the Dalai Lama wore the hat and posted a picture of them together, smiling. He speaks English well. “We talked about his vision for the world and his global message of kindness and acceptance and togetherness. But he’s funny. He makes jokes. He gets funny when he doesn’t quite know the translation of a word. He’ll ask his translators. He answered a couple questions. Fantastic. Surreal.”

Instagram Photo

I’d followed Rodgers around the course for part of his pro-am day, walking the course and watching him interact with fans. He looked into eyes and talked to a few strangers. He posed for selfies with the gallery as he walked. On the 17th hole, which hugs the lakeshore, loud music played and kids had footballs for him to sign. They’d stand behind the ropes and throw him wobbly throws. Three times, Rodgers waved the kids onto the fairway and threw passes to them; twice he did it with older guys, maybe 25-year-olds, and he waved them deep, and threw them long spiraled strikes. (Both were dropped, to load OHHHHHHHHHHS from the crowd.) Danica Patrick, his girlfriend, came out of the gallery at 18 and they walked maybe 75 yards together. The tugging, the pulling, the “AAAAAAARRRRRONNNNNN! PLEASE SIGN!” was never-ending for five hours. I thought he’d be exhausted. He seemed okay with it, hole after hole. When I suggested he should get a documentary crew to do a “Being Aaron Rodgers” doc so he’d always remember what crazy days like that were like, he said he’d watched some of Gotham Chopra’s life-of-Brady’s series last year and liked it.

Rodgers looked zen, the way you’d think someone who’d spent 90 minutes with the Dalai Lama would look.

“He said, ‘Remember to slow down. Slow down. When you get busy in life, just slow down and appreciate the things around you and the things in your life.’ That’s what I’ve been trying to do in this off-season.”

It’s working.

For The New Tony Romo, Today Is Quite Big

So, is it possible for a 38-year-old athlete, who has spent most of the last two decades trying to be great at one sport, get to the pinnacle of another? In Tony Romo’s case, there are flashes of him playing golf that make you wonder. Take his practice-round shot on the 16th hole at the American Century Classic celebrity golf tournament in Nevada the other day, his ball nestled to the right and just behind a tall Tahoe pine, about 235 yards from the pin. The positioning of the ball made it impossible to take a full swing with his 5-iron. Romo muscled up the three-quarters shot, and it flew out of the grass, soaring, and landed about 20 feet from the pin.

“My game is starting to come around,” Romo said at the Nevada tournament. It shows: He won a Wisconsin amateur tournament (he’s from there) two weeks ago by nine strokes. “It’s fun going out there actually hitting the ball where you’re aiming. But it’s golf. It’ll humble you in two seconds.”

During the practice round, Romo talked about the importance of what’s next: Today’s 36-hole U.S. Amateur qualifying event in Berlin, Wis. “Monday’s a really big day,” he said, walking up the fairway on 16. Romo, the Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS analyst, has devoted the last four months of his life to getting much better at golf, and today’s a crucial test in the development of his game. After winning the American Century tournament Sunday (he shot 74-69-68, five under par, on the par-72 Edgewood-Tahoe course), Romo was scheduled to hustle to Wisconsin overnight and be on the Mascoutin Golf Club course today at 8:05 a.m. Central Time. He’ll probably need to shoot about 2-under 142 to qualify for his current holy grail: the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in August.

Not trying to bury the lead here, but Romo’s task today—beating par at a tough course, and earning one of maybe five slots in the U.S. Amateur Championships in a field of 78 players—is made harder by the logistics. After finishing his round Sunday, Romo was due to fly private about 2,100 miles to Oshkosh, Wis., arriving around 1 a.m. local time, and then out his hotel door by 6 to get to the course and play 36 holes. “Walking,” he said. “No carts. USGA rules.”

In Nevada, Romo said he’d been working with a golf team this spring and summer to get better. Romo’s always had a love of the game. But in past years, he’s had to devote much of his off-seasons to either football or—last year—to getting good at television. This year, he said, it’s “almost as if I’ve taken a full football off-season for my golf game.”

Romo had a highly successful TV debut for CBS last year pairing with Jim Nantz on the network’s top crew. Romo is good at it, because he has fun with it, and he’s not just smart about the game (legions of ex-players are); his verve is contagious. But after the 2016 season, Romo had the chance to get back into football and start somewhere—maybe Houston. Walking the Edgewood Tahoe Course, I asked Romo: Was there ever one Saturday night last fall when you said, I wish I was playing tomorrow instead of talking?

“I don’t think I ever said that, or thought that,” he said. “I think you feel like you can still play—I think everybody when they’re done feels that way. But my time has passed. I’m comfortable. When I made the decision, I looked for what am I doing next. Where are my passions gonna go? It makes it easier I think when you’re done playing to have something you really enjoy.”

“Seems like you’ve got two of things—broadcasting and golf,” I said.

“It’s hard to explain that,” Romo said. “But yeah, you’re exactly right.”

Nick Foles Will Not Be A Squeaky Wheel

If all goes well in Philadelphia the summer, Carson Wentz will re-take the starting quarterback job he lost when he tore his ACL last December. That will make NFL history, actually. The guy on the wrong side of the equation knows it.

“First time in NFL history, right?” Nick Foles said, pondering his lot in life. “First time [for a Super Bowl MVP] to be on the bench the next year.”

There have been 53 Super Bowl MVPs. (Editor’s note: There were co-MVPs in Super Bowl XII.) If healthy and backing up Wentz, in fact, Foles will be the first of those players to be benched in Week 1 the following season. Of the previous MVPs, one (Roger Staubach, SB VI) was hurt starting the next year, one (John Elway, SB XXXIII) retired, and three (Larry Brown, Desmond Howard, Dexter Jackson) left their championship teams in free agency. But none of the previous Super Bowl MVPs who was active the following opening day ever began the year as a healthy scratch. Foles could be the first. It’s still too early to tell who starts the opener against Atlanta. The prognosis on Wentz to be in the lineup Sept. 6 is good, but he’ll need to show he’s totally mobile for the Eagles to put him on the field in 52 days.

foles-book

No matter how placid Foles is about it, no matter how much he leans on his faith, this has to hurt. I think it does, and I think he fights it a bit, after being with him on his recent tour to promote his book, “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds” (Tyndale House). But Foles also knows his contract’s up at the end of this season, and he’ll likely be the best veteran free agent on the quarterback market at age 30 in 2019. He’s seen the sick contracts handed to players who’ve accomplished less than a man who out-dueled Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and played great in big moments, to win a Super Bowl.

“I sort of look at it as this,” Foles said, his car taking him up the West Side Highway in Manhattan to a book-signing in New Jersey. “The good Lord’s equipped me to handle this situation. Are there gonna be moments where it’s tough because I’m a competitor? Yes. But that’s where I have to lean on my faith. There’s a lot of great growth that goes on with it. I’ll be able to show my daughter down the road that with these opportunities that arise, there’s trials, and challenges. I sort of get excited because it’s really gonna test my heart. It’s gonna test who I am.’’

The smart thing about Foles’ approach is that he heard the Eagles wanted two first-round picks in trade for him, and he heard Cleveland wanted him but couldn’t find an equitable deal with Eagles GM Howie Roseman. He’s fine with both of those things. Look at it this way: Maybe Foles could have signed a rich deal in Cleveland and been an NFL starting quarterback in 2018. Or he could stay in Philadelphia, make $7 million in 2018, likely be a backup quarterback on a defending Super Bowl champion, and then pick his team from a pool of maybe five or six teams (New England, Jacksonville, Miami, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay among them).

I know what I’d do. Foles sounds like he knows too.

“I’m very happy where I’m at,’’ he said. “Sometimes, if some team would offer two ones, it might not have been the best fit for me. I would love to enjoy my year in Philly, be a free agent next year—and I know I would love to play my entire career in Philly—but there’s something about being a free agent where you can choose where you want to go and the people you want to play for. The great thing about not being traded and being a free agent is you have a choice.’’

Three interesting things I found in Foles’ book, co-written with Joshua Cooley:

• The huge quarterback contracts gnaw at him. “It was hard to watch other players—quarterbacks in particular—sign massive contracts in the weeks following the Super Bowl. On a daily basis, I have to fight the internal battle to keep my priorities straight.” Kirk Cousins: zero playoff wins. Foles: three playoff wins—and a passer rating of more than 100 in all four career playoff games.

• The role of Frank Reich in rallying Foles from his lousy play at the end of the regular season in 2017. Reich, the former offensive coordinator now coaching the Colts, asked the Eagles video guys to put together a tape of all of Foles’ completions of 15 yards or longer in his prime Eagle years of 2013 and 2014; there were more than 100 of them. Foles said: “As I watched the film, something immediately stuck out to me: … I was moving in the pocket, scrambling outside it, and throwing the ball with different arm angles … It was a joy to behold. The seeds of a new beginning began to take root. I began to rediscover who I truly was as a quarterback.” Great coaching can bring out great playing.

• Foles apparently hated playing for the Rams so much in 2015 that it almost made him quit football in 2016, but you’d never know it by this book. “I barely recognized myself on the field that season,’’ he writes. He’s diplomatic and says nothing untoward about the Rams, but it sure seemed like he loathed the final Ram football season in St. Louis. “I don’t ever want to be disrespectful or throw anyone under the bus,’’ Foles told me, “because football’s a hard job. It was hard. I had to paint an accurate picture, but do it very elegantly. That chapter took a ton of work to make it just right to where it paints the picture perfectly but no one’s hurt. But it gives the reader sort of an idea.’’

The Eagles are lucky. No team in the NFL has a better quarterback situation in 2018 than Philadelphia—and the Eagles should contend for the Super Bowl again in no small part because of that.

Question of the Summer

Doug Pederson, at the celebrity golf tournament the other day, on whether he’d bet Carson Wentz—who will be one week shy of nine months into a nine-to-12-months knee-rehab process when the Eagles play their opener Sept. 6—will be ready to start the season: “I can’t say. I don’t know now. I can tell you it’s not going to be a Doug Pederson decision. It will be a doctors’ decision. Carson will have to be 100 percent before he takes the field. I am going to rely totally on my medical staff.”

The opener’s 45 days away.

Shake off the Rust

So you think you know your NFL? We’ll see. I’m going to give you 12 names of people who will emerge as significant figures in 2018—or who are being counted on to play big roles this season—and I’m going to ask you to match them with their roles.

I’m doing this because in the last couple of months, when I spent time looking at depth charts and reading off-season stories, I asked myself six or eight times,Who’s this? Even with the guys I knew a little, I needed to know more, and I just thought, I better look this guy up. In one case, an NFL coach told me that everyone was looking at his team as being needy at a certain key position, and he told me: “They’re all crazy. We’re happy with [Player X]. I mean, really happy.” And so this FMIA Quiz was born.

Here is your not-very-original FMIA Pre-Training Camp Quiz of Unknowns. Match one man in the first group with his job in the second group:

NFL Mystery Person

The Jobs

a. Cards defensive coordinator. Three top NFC West offenses to defend.

b. Future Pro Bowl safety, if his coaches have him pegged right.

c. Likely to emerge as NFL’s best combo punter/kickoff man—at 24.

d. Rookie Colts offensive coordinator, 37. New Andrew Luck tutor.

e. Taking over for the traded Alec Ogletree as nerve center of Rams D.

f. Breakout WR threat for a team with offensive headaches.

g. Already one of NFL’s top tackles. You just don’t know him yet.

h. One of four new NFL referees (out of 17). Under the microscope.

i. Could play vital role in Legion of Boom II.

j. Leading candidate to replace one of the best NFL players of this century.

k. Backup Saints quarterback. Possible heir to Drew Brees.

l. Darkhorse candidate to lead AFC in sacks in 2018.

NO CHEATING! NO WIKIPEDIA LOOKUPS! Answers in number 7 of Ten Things I Think I Think, below.

Uneasy Times in Ref City

There’s been as much upheaval this offseason in NFL officiating as in any year I recall. Three big events in the off-season in the NFL officiating world:

Players at any position who lower their heads to initiate contact with a helmet, and then make contact with a foe with the helmet, will be flagged for a foul.

The catch rule was rewritten to eliminate the going-to-the-ground element. Now, a catch will be ruled good if a player possesses the ball with two feet down and makes a defined football move, such as taking a step forward after possession.

Four of the 17 referees from 2017 retired, and the league replaced them with four refs with five years NFL experience or less. The retirees, including 2018 Super Bowl ref Gene Steratore, Terry McAulay and Ed Hochuli, are among the best refs of recent decades. What’s more—and hat-tip to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe for this—four more refs are nearing retirement age. Walt Anderson, Walt Coleman, Pete Morelli and Tony Corrente are all in their mid-sixties. So over a few-year period, there could be great tumult in officiating, with up to eight of 17 ref jobs changing.

The catch rule, amended in March, has been discussed a lot already, so I’ll avoid that here. The other two issues, though, seem problematic. I spoke to NFL Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron, who was conducting his annual symposium of the current officiating staff in Dallas last week.

About the ref drain, Riveron said the league’s succession plan in recent years kicked in this offseason. “We’re ready,” Riveron said. “We saw this coming a while back.” The pool of potential successors includes seven or eight possible future NFL refs, taken from the college ranks and placed on crews with veteran referees. These referees-in-training leads crews in NFL OTAs in the spring, receive all NFL communications between the league and 17 refs, and occasionally act as referees in preseason games. New ref Alex Kemp, for instance, came into the NFL in 2014 after being a Big Ten referee. In his four NFL seasons, he’s been a field judge for one and side judge for three.

The training, I’m sure, has been thorough. But the training is one thing. Losing the confidence and control and ability of the Hochulis and Steratores is another. Being a ref involves making big calls under fire, and policing games with the best football players in the world. The four rookies will have big pressure on them. As Riveron’s predecessor, Dean Blandino, told me: “Controlling the game, having confidence in the referee to run a game, is a big part of what makes a good referee. It wasn’t just the league and the fans who felt a comfort level with refs like Gene or Ed—it was the coaches. They knew things would be kept under control. It’s more important than being able to call holding right, more important than making the judgment calls right. There was great confidence in the guys they lost. Look at their playoff assignments over the last few years. Replacing four in one year is a challenge for the league.”

The ref turnover is exacerbated by the two huge rules changes. Here’s the exact definition of the new helmet rule, from Riveron: “If a player lowers his head to initiate contact with an opponent, and you make contact, it’s a foul. All players are included, from offensive linemen to safeties. Intent is the rule—lowering your head to initiate contact.

As Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB reported recently, six coaches recorded video explanations for their positions of specialty, and those six videos will be shown by coaches to position groups on all 32 teams. Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone, a former offensive line coach, narrates a teaching tape for the linemen. Ex-linebacker Mike Vrabel, now the Titans coach, does a linebacker tape.

Over a long weekend in Texas, the league’s roster of officials began digesting how to call the new rules. Riveron said all iterations of the play would be defined. A quarterback on an A-gap sneak, diving for the goal line and making contact with the helmet? Not a foul, because he’s not trying to initiate contact. A guard on a power sweep, leading the way for a back and lowering his head to drive through a linebacker and making contact? A foul, because the guard is using his helmet as a tool.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Riveron said. “It’s a major change in our rules. We have to make sure the helmet is used only as a protective measure. But we have had zero resistance from the coaches.”

Riveron said the game “will not become an ejection-fest.” Ejections, which will be replay-reviewed, will be issued to players who show a clear lowering of the head to an opponent, making contact with no mitigating circumstances.

“I doubt they have it all figured out yet,” Blandino told me. “It’s going to come down how strict they want to be on enforcement.”

Gut feeling: The NFL will use the preseason to throw a flurry of flags to get players in tune with the new rule. And it will settle down in September. The league’s not going to want a lot of ejections, so I doubt there will be double-digit ejections this season. Still, a quarter of the games being done by new refs, and two major rules changes, will be a combustible mix for the game on the field.

I

“I’ve always heard the saying, ‘When you know, you know, and one day that day will come.’ And for me it’s been the last year or two. I’ve been constantly thinking about this.”

—Former NFL rushing champ DeMarco Murray, announcing his retirement from football Friday on ESPN. He’s 30.

II

“Most of the calls that seemed to create the most controversy, we ruled them correctly and then they were overturned on replay.”

—NFL referee Walt Coleman, in Plano, Texas, Friday at the annual pre-season training symposium for league officials, in an Associated Press report.

Ruh roh. Not nice to go against the family, Walt.

III

“After reviewing the tissue we can confirm that he had the pathology of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”

—A letter from the Mayo Clinic to the parents of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who committed suicide in January, confirming he had CTE and the brain of a man in his sixties. Great story by Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop.

IV

“It is indeed marvelous—an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts, where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or inebriation, is welcomed. Its warm yellow glow a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered all across the south, to come inside. A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes. It is always, always faithful, always there for you.”

—The late Anthony Bourdain, the foodie and life philosopher, waxing philosophical on Waffle House. Bourdain, 61, committed suicide in France June 8.

V

“Pat owes Alex Smith a lot for what he taught him. Pat owes Alex a mansion.”

—Chiefs coach Andy Reid, to me, on the debt 2018 starting quarterback Pat Mahomes owes his 2017 mentor, Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

DeMarco Murray, 30, announced his retirement from football Friday. I’ve always thought his rushing-title season, 2014, was underplayed and underappreciated; the popular theory was, Anyone can run behind that offensive line, and he leaves too many yards on the field. Every back leaves yards on the field. Murray’s 1,845 yards in 2014 is the most in a Dallas Cowboys season—82 yards more that any Emmitt Smith season, 199 yards more than any Tony Dorsett season. Still, Murray will go down in history as a bit of an everyman running back—and he has something in common with most of the recent rushing titlists.

In the last 10 seasons, there have been eight different rushing champs. The great Adrian Peterson won three. Seven backs have won one apiece. Rushing champs of recent vintage have won their titles young, and, except for Ezekiel Elliott, have not been very high draft choices. Backs are being drafted to fit systems—such as Kareem Hunt as a versatile runner/receiver by Andy Reid in Kansas City, Elliott as a classic power back by power-running Dallas. It just doesn’t seem very important how high the runner is drafted; what’s important is the system, the line and the fit. It’s why the Giants have taken a major gamble in picking Saquon Barkley second overall this year with a quarterback in his age-37 season, in a year with some good quarterback prospects.

With the exception of Elliott, the last seven non-Peterson rushing champs didn’t enter the league as franchise guys. The way backs are drafted and used is changing in the NFL, giving rise to the you-can-always-find-a-back theorem.

I

As noted above, I spent an afternoon with Nick Foles and Todd Starowitz, the publicist for his book, on Foles’ tour to promote his book “Believe It.” Watching Foles sign book after book, mindlessly, for mail-order pre-sales at Bookends, an author’s paradise in Ridgewood, N.J., prompted my question to veteran publicist Starowitz: What’s the most autographs you’ve seen at a book signing? He didn’t have to think long.

“Drew Brees,” Starowitz said. “2010, I believe. In a Books A Million store in Houma, La. He signed 1,950 in two-and-a-half hours. Maybe 2:15.”

“Whoa,” Foles said, looking up. “Did he make eye contact?”

“A little,” Starowitz said. “People were going through there pretty fast.”

That’s one autographed book every 5.54 seconds.

“His signature turned from Drew Brees to DB9, he was doing it so fast,” said Starowitz.

“Cheating!” Foles said, smiling, not looking up.

Foles did 11 signings in six days, autographing 13,500 books. The Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg sold 1,600 signed books in a little over two hours, Eagles fans (one in hospice care) waiting in the 94-degree central Pennsylvania heat to get a glimpse of Foles and buy the books he was speed-signing.

What a country, by the way. Nick Foles, benched by Jeff Fisher less than two years earlier with the moribund St. Louis Rams, has more than 1,000 people snaked around a building in the middle of Pennsylvania in sweltering heat, waiting to pay for his book and his signature.

America likes the book. On Sunday, “Believe It” debuted on the New York Times bestseller list as number five in the Hardcover Nonfiction category.

II

The Wikipedia bio of Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is two sentences long.

III

The new athletic director at Murray State, announced Friday, is Velvet Milkman.

Formerly the Mr. Starwood Preferred Travel Note. Just seems like time for a change.

So it’s been eight weeks since I’ve written a Monday column, and in that time, I’ve been to Paris, Washington, Cincinnati, Boston, Lake Tahoe and Seattle.

I’ve seen civic rebirth in Cincinnati, my former home, in Over The Rhine, the former rundown neighborhood. OTR has made the comeback of civic comebacks. Great, great place to eat and walk … I’ve seen one of my favorite structures on earth, Notre-Dame, the Paris cathedral, where a fellow with a British accent hurried over to me. “Mr. King?” he said. “Peter King?” I said yes, that’s me. “I love your column. Good luck at NBC!” Why, thank you … I’ve seen, thanks to Don and Alissa Banks, baseball at Fenway Park for my birthday from the third row behind the Red Sox on-deck circle, and I’ve heard one of the silliest train-delay announcements ever in New York, awaiting the Acela to Boston: “Attention passengers on Amtrak train 2290 to Boston. Please wait for reboarding information. Once the information is available, we will process the information. The information is not yet available. When the information is available, we will make the announcement.” I mean, wouldn’t the first two sentences have sufficed?

But the strangest thing I experienced was a store without cash registers.

In Seattle, at the downtown Amazon campus, I went to Amazon Go, the store that knows you and recognizes your purchases. I’m sure the tech nerds know this already, but Amazon Go is an upscale convenience store. When you download the Amazon Go app and sync it with a credit card of yours, you swipe your smart phone app entering the store. (We had a crew that morning—me, my wife, my daughter Mary Beth and her boyfriend Nick. We were going to run their dogs on a western Washington beach.) We wanted some drinks and maybe a snack. So we pick up a yellow Amazon Go bag, walked through the store and picked up four water products off the shelf, and I lifted a Clif Bar off a metal shelf. Not bad, $1.25 for White Chocolate Macadamia.

I watched the Amazon video of this place and this no-register store, and it seems that through a combination of in-store cameras, lifting the products off the shelf, and recognition of people and things, Amazon figured out exactly what was in my bag. We just walked out, and the security guy told us to have a nice day, and three minutes after we left the store, the receipt showed up as a text message.

I grew up with clerks manning cash registers and punching in the prices, advanced to register/computers, and then to clerks scanning bar codes, and then in some stores to being able to self-scan the bar codes in clerk-free checkout aisles. And now this, the human-less, bar-code-less, register-less checkout. It’s incredible, really.

In June, I traveled to PFF headquarters in the Over The Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. I was seeking a way to improve this column, to make football nerds and football fans learn something that they didn’t know every week. Founder Neil Hornsby introduced me to his team, and we had a few educating sessions, and I decided to make this a regular section. I’d love your feedback, and your questions about the things you want to know about the inner game of football.

You will never guess who the most valuable non-quarterback in football is.

He would not have been in my top 10. First, a note about PFF’s calculation of Wins Above Replacement. That’s the stat originated in baseball that tells you, for instance, how many wins Mike Trout is worth to the Angels versus the projected next-man-up in center field for the team. PFF uses its play-by-play grades to define a player’s performance in each facet of the game. Then PFF calculates—using a replacement-level player in his stead—how valuable each player is to his team’s won-loss record. Because each facet of the game has varying impact on wins, a player may perform great in a facet with less value and thereby contribute less to his team actually winning than what is perceived as a weaker player in a more important facet. This will create some buzz: Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward has a higher WAR than Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. PFF judges that coverage contributes more than run defense and pass rush. That doesn’t mean Hayward did his job better, but rather that his job was more valuable.

The MVNQ (most valuable non-quarterback), according to PFF, is Saints wideout Michael Thomas. Strange, because he was PFF’s fourth-rated receiver (behind Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopskins) last year.

Receiving is in the top-three facets in terms of PFF football value (with passing and coverage). Thomas generated a full yard per route run better from the slot than any other receiver last year, and on a per-target basis, throwing to the slot is more valuable than throwing out wide, according to PFF analytics. Thomas had two drops in 139 pass attempts, caught 74.8 percent of the throws attempted to him (Julion Jones: 61.5 percent), and did it from the ping-ponging, physical nature of playing from the slot. Add that New Orleans faced a top-10 schedule last season in the PFF rankings, and Thomas earned the (slight) edge over Antonio Brown in 2017.

Tom Brady (8.22 WAR) was best by far in the league last year. Thomas, at 2.62, led all non-quarterbacks, followed by Antonio Brown (2.61) and Jones (2.19).

I

Best thing I saw on the internet today @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/5YDVNrSEpn — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) July 14, 2018





II

Michigan coach (and former USD coach) Jim Harbaugh sitting in the front row of the #Padres owners' box — wearing both his M cap and

a baseball glove. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 14, 2018





III

From Mr. Rogers @FredRogersCtr in 1994: "I'm very concerned that our society is much more interested in information than wonder; in noise, rather than silence." — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) July 13, 2018





Mister Rogers. An American legend. (More about him below in Ten Things.)

IV

During his decade in the majors, @astros OF @RealJoshReddick has fulfilled many dreams: Win a gold glove ✅

Win a World Series ✅ Next week he’ll check off another one: Build a little league field for children with special needs ✅#NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/rlpwLDVi7r — Infield Chatter (@InfieldChatter) July 13, 2018





V