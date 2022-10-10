Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy with locker-room talk of potentially losing to the Jets

On Sunday, the Packers lost to one of New York’s teams, thanks in part to the Giants putting the cheese in a place where cheese isn’t designed to go. Next Sunday, the Packers face the other New York team.

And some players were talking in the locker room about the possibility of losing to the Jets. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, for example, said he’s not nervous after losing to the Giants, but that he will be nervous if they lose to the Jets.

He should have been more nervous about how his starting quarterback would respond.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters after the 27-22 loss to the giants. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. We’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was talk about it in the locker room, and I don’t like. [Jaire’s] my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.

“I understand there’s a reality in this game that there’s a win and a loss every single game, but there’s also a reality in life that what you’re putting your energy toward, that’s where your focus is going to go. So I’m not going to address the prospects of losing up here, other than we just lost this game.”

If that’s what Rodgers had to say publicly, it’s hard not to wonder what he said privately to those who dared to put negative energy over the operation.

The end result is that it’s the first time the Packers have been 3-2 under Matt LaFleur. Could they fan to 3-3? Rodgers pointed out that the margin for winning currently is small for the Packers. So, yes, they could end up being swept by both New York teams, and they could end up at .500 with 11 games to play.

