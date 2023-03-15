Aaron Rodgers: This isn’t a decision day, that’s already happened

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear.

Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.”

It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision.

Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a trade to the Jets. The only question is whether (or when) the Packers and Jets will work out a deal.

Rodgers is currently running through the draft history of the Packers. Eventually, he may have more to say. When he does, we’ll post it.

