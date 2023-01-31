Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he “hasn’t been thinking about much of anything” to do with his football future since the end of the Packers’ season, but he definitely seems to be keeping tabs on what others might be thinking.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he isn’t going to make any decision about playing in 2023 before the Super Bowl but added that he feels “confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

Rodgers’ call on returning is only one part of the offseason puzzle. Rodgers could share a preference to play for another team and the Packers could want to trade Rodgers so Jordan Love can step into the starting quarterback job. Rodgers said that he’s not considering those options ahead of a decision about playing, but believes others are having discussions about potential deals.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said.

Given the uncertainty about Rodgers’ plans, it would be foolish for the Packers to be caught unprepared for any of the options on the table. Obviously nothing involving another team would be able to move forward without Rodgers’ involvement, but it’s hardly surprising that the Packers would want to know what’s possible when and if Rodgers decides to play in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers: Interesting that it sounds like trade conversations are going on without me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk