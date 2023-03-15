Aaron Rodgers: ‘My intention (is)…to play for the New York Jets’

The Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Wednesday about his meeting with the New York Jets and why he hopes to play for them next season.

Video Transcript

AARON RODGERS: So I have shifted my focus to entertaining what the playing would look like, and the Packers granted, obviously, permission for the Jets to come out and visit. We had a nice visit.

They decided to leave their cars in the street, which attracted paparazzi attention, which got a few of them photographed, which I thought was pretty funny.

PAT MCAFEE: Made a couple of mistakes early.

AARON RODGERS: But we had a, we had a nice, we had a nice conversation. And I told them, listen, I'm not ready to make a decision about anything. I want to get back into my workouts and see how it feels to really hit it hard for a week. I've obviously been working out before that, but to really hit it hard for a week and to see if the drive and the passion is still there, and then I'll see where we're at.

And so again, this is why this is not a decision here. The decision, I think, was made in my mind, whether or not I was able to admit it at that point, really on that Tuesday, I wanted to play.

And then it was, how is my body feeling? Is it going to be able to hold up? So at this point as I sit here, you know, I think since Friday I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets.

PAT MCAFEE: OK.

AARON RODGERS: And I haven't been holding anything up at this point. It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in. So I would just--

I think it is interesting at this point to step back and look at the whole picture. My side, love, and appreciation, gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me. Love, so much love and gratitude and just heart open for the Packer fans and what it meant to be their quarterback.

And also the reality of the situation. Like, it is what it is. The Packers would like to move on. They've let me know that in so many words. They've let other people know that in direct words. And because I still have that fire, and I want to play, and I would like to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point.