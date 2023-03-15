Aaron Rodgers intends to play for Jets, says Packers are holding up trade

Aaron Rodgers / Sam Navarro - USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, who had been deciding between retiring and continuing his career, said he "made it clear" this past Friday that his intention is to play for the Jets.



But the star quarterback explained why nothing's final — yet.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said during Wednesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "And I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in."

Rodgers added that it's time for the Packers to "do the right thing."

"I’ve just been focused on working out and taking care of my business out here," he said. "I obviously have an agent and the GMs have been talking, I’m sure about that. At this point, like I said, it’s my intention to play for the Jets, but I’m still under contract with the Packers.”

Before reaching a decision on playing, Rodgers seriously contemplated retirement, noting that he was "90/10" retiring before he entered his recent darkness retreat.

It was during that retreat where Rodgers said "something changed," and he saw reports upon exiting that the Packers were trying to move him. Something he wishes Green Bay had been up front about.



Rodgers also refuted reports that he had given the Jets a "wish list" of players he wanted. At the same time, he spoke highly of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., saying "who wouldn't want Odell on their team?"

The Jets came to terms with one of the players on the reported wish list -- Allen Lazard -- on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a contingent of Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, and head coach Robert Saleh, flew to California to meet with Rodgers -- a meeting Rodgers said was "relaxed" and lasted four hours.

After the meeting, Gang Green and the rest of the NFL world waited for Rodgers' decision.

New York's full-court press of Rodgers began after Derek Carr agreed to sign with the New Orleans Saints, with the Jets turning their full attention to Rodgers.

While the Jets pursued Carr before he landed in New Orleans, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that their main target was always Rodgers, and that the team would not move in another direction until they knew his intentions. Now they do.

