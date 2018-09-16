Aaron Rodgers' injury will reportedly not be healed when 49ers face Packers

Aaron Rodgers is active Sunday against the Vikings, but the Packers quarterback is far from healthy.

The same can be said for when the 49ers face the Packers this season. Jimmy Garoppolo and co. head to Lambeau Field on Oct. 15 and Rodgers is expected to still not be fully healthy by Week 6.

Rodgers sustained a knee injury in the Packers' thrilling Week 1 win over the Bears, and the injury could reportedly take a couple of months to heal, according to ESPN. There has not been a public diagnosis, but Rodgers reportedly has a deep bone bruise and ligament sprain in his knee, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

Before the Packers' Week 2 matchup with Vikings, Rodgers was seen sporting a heavy knee brace.

The brace Aaron Rodgers is sporting today. Reportedly, he has a deep bone bruise and a sprained MCL pic.twitter.com/zWYfhsO5FN — Zach Brunner (@FantasyFlurry) September 16, 2018

Rodgers originally sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Packers' Week 1 comeback win over the Bears. The quarterback was carted off the field, but returned to finish the night 20 of 20 for 286 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In five regular season games against the 49ers, Rodgers has three wins to two losses, and has thrown 11 touchdowns versus two interceptions.

