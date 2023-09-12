What Aaron Rodgers’ injury means for the Jets fantasy prospects this season | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon hops on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show to discuss Aaron Rodgers’ achillies injury in his debut game with the New York Jets and what it means for the rest of the Jets offensive weapons in fantasy this season.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: If you somehow were living under a rock, what you missed was that Aaron Rodgers went down after just a mere sampling, a mere glimpse of him in a New York Jets uniform after being taken down in the backfield by the Bills defense. And I mean, the air was completely sucked out of the room as Rodgers stood up, fell back down, got back down, laid down, was eventually taken to the medical tent, was carted off the field.

Everybody, again, the air was completely taken out of the entire stadium. Multiple people put it that way on the broadcast. You could feel it watching, honestly, both teams. So at this point, while x-rays were negative on Aaron Rodgers, after it was speculated at the halftime that this was an Achilles injury, Robert Saleh said just moments after the game that they fear it is an Achilles injury as well, saying, quote, "it's not good."

Yeah, I mean, I think we're all fearing the worst at this point. That the Aaron Rodgers 2023 New York Jets experiment is over before it even begins. So now, it appears that, at least for the foreseeable future, and if I'm-- was to bet on it right now, probably the rest of the regular season, the New York Jets will be riding with Zach Wilson.

And hey, from a fantasy perspective, from an NFL perspective, we know what that looks like. We saw this story already last year. I mean, Garrett Wilson comes out of this game with the touchdown but only because he pulled off a pass defense to himself, who knocks the ball back into play, an inaccurate fade pass, knocks it back to himself and comes down with it. Garrett Wilson can do that stuff because Garrett Wilson is amazing.

But where you took Garrett Wilson in drafts, where you hoped him to go with Aaron Rodgers, he's not going to get there with Zach Wilson. This entire offense is not going to get there. If you're looking for a silver lining from a fantasy perspective for the Jets, Breece Hall looked awesome. He probably houses that long run if he's 100% healthy, if he's not coming off an injury.

So there is some positivity there at least to take with the Jets. But we are back in the Zach Wilson wilderness. And you could feel the lack of confidence in him, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the Manning cast, Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Manning cast, they all talked they all talked about that lack of confidence. And how you could feel it from the play calling.

Troy Aikman talked about it on the regular broadcast, how you could feel that lack of confidence. And just the Jets will adjust from here. But these guys that we had high hopes for, even Breece Hall, like I said, looks really good. This offense is going to have to flow through him again. And he's not 100% at this point. That is obvious, even if he's very good.

Garrett Wilson, he will have to elevate this situation. Everybody on this offense's ceiling has now been taken down a considerable notch. And again, I just feel for Jets fans. I feel for NFL fans as a whole, but especially Jets fans. I mean, again, you're celebrating a win tonight. But you're also doing it with one eye towards the bleak future. It's just a bummer that we don't get to see this storyline play out.