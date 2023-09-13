After Aaron Rodgers injury, Joe Burrow says standards are needed for synthetic turf fields

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday he'd like the NFL to adopt standards for synthetic turf at stadiums.

"Last couple of years, studies have come out how much safer grass fields are," Burrow said during a press conference. "I think that's important. Obviously, I think the most important thing is having a standard for the turf fields ... and all of them are the same."

His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of synthetic playing surfaces after New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending, and perhaps career-ending, Achilles tear during a Monday night game. He was playing on a surface designed to prevent lower-body injuries.

The National Football League Players Association on Wednesday asked team owners to install natural grass playing surfaces, which they say are safer.

"The players overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf," said Lloyd Howell, executive director of the players association. "It is an issue that has been near the top of the players' list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL."

Will Paycor stadium see a switch?

While the Bengals didn't comment on the union's request for grass stadiums, Katie Blackburn, the team's executive vice president, did discuss turf replacement at the owners meeting in March.

She said she doesn't think turf has been a problem, but said some people prefer a grass field. She said there are studies and data to consider.

"And so we certainly listen to that, but we also look at what is happening and our own experience, too," she said. "I feel like our surface has served us really well so far.

"Some of our biggest injuries were on grass fields at other spots. So it's always hard.

"But there's a regular replacement (schedule) for the field at the stadium," Blackburn said. "And we're sticking with that regular replacement at the moment because our field has served us well."

International soccer games are played on grass

Howell pointed to the fact when there are international soccer games played at U.S. stadiums, the playing surface is grass.

English Premier League's Manchester United and Arsenal played an exhibition match at MetLife Stadium, where Rodgers was injured, in July. The playing surface was switched to grass for the match.

"It makes no sense that stadiums can flip over to superior grass surfaces when the World Cup comes or soccer clubs come to visit for exhibition games in the summer, but inferior artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players," Howell said. "This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now."

