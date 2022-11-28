Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he suffered injured ribs and feared he had a punctured lung when he exited Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles, but that he thinks he can play next week’s game at Chicago.

“It was in the first half and then got kind of re-aggravated in the third quarter, just having a hard time breathing and rotating my upper body, I was worried about a punctured lung as well. So I wanted to get that checked out. I’ll get a scan tomorrow,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he’s unsure whether he broke any ribs, but he did not have a punctured lung.

“It was hard to tell on the X-rays so we’re going to do some more tomorrow,” Rodgers said. “Lung’s fine.”

Rodgers said his status for the game against the Bears will be determined later in the week.

“As long as I check out fine tomorrow I expect to play this weekend,” he said. “I might not be able to go Wednesday, but as long as there’s no major structural damage, I’ll try to get back out there.”

Realistically, the Packers might want to shut Rodgers down because they’re 4-8 and don’t have much to play for, but Rodgers says he’s not ready to throw in the towel.

“We have a five-game stretch, we need to win all five and probably need a little help,” Rodgers said. “As long as we’re mathematically alive I’d like to be out there.”

Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs, but is optimistic he’ll play Sunday vs. Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk