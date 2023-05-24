Aaron Rodgers incurs a calf injury during workouts with the New York Jets, though it's minor

Aaron Rodgers left organized team activities Tuesday with what he considers a minor calf strain, a small blemish on what he told reporters has been a "dream month so far" with the New York Jets.

Rodgers was officially traded to the Jets shortly before the NFL draft on April 24, ending his Hall of Fame tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

"Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility," Rodgers said after practice.

"I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal, for sure, and strange to look at my locker and see No. 8. Rocking Jets gear is a little bit strange, for sure, but every day there's been a little special sign or synchronicity or cool moment that reminds me I'm in the right place."

Rodgers said he tweaked the calf during a conditioning drill before practice and did not participate in drills as a result, though he stayed on the field for practice and wasn't wearing any medical equipment or clothing on his leg.

Rodgers, who hadn't been an attendee at voluntary workouts with the Packers in the final years of his time there, changed his approach with the Jets.

"When you've been in the offense for a long time, the offseason is really for the young players," Rodgers said. "But with a new offense, being my first year here, I wanted to be around for at least some of the beginning things, just to let them know how I like to do things, some of the code words, little adjustments, different ways I see the game, sparking conversation."

Rodgers has dealt with calf injuries before, including late in the 2014 season, an ailment that lingered into the playoffs that ended with a memorable setback against Seattle in the NFC championship game. He experienced another calf injury two seasons later.

