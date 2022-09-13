Aaron Rodgers on importance of teammates getting 'live reps' on the field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the importance of teammates getting 'live reps' on the field.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre keeps inching toward potential Paul Crewe status. Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today reports that newly-revealed text messages show that former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped funnel federal welfare funds toward the building of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, at Favre’s behest. Per the report, [more]
Raiders worked out OL Oday Aboushi and Kelechi Osemele
Aaron Rodgers came away impressed with the Vikings defense
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory?
The Packers' passing offense struggled in a season-opening loss to the Vikings. Was it Week 1 jitters or a sign of things to come?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had big praise for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson after his Week 1 performance.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
The Chiefs placed McDuffie on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.
In his decorated NFL career, Russell Wilson has engineered 32 game-winning drives. On Monday night, his new coach chose to take the ball out of his hands.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suggested this season feels different than others as he approaches the end of his remarkable NFL career.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Second-year offensive tackle, Teven Jenkins, stuck Nick Bosa with a flattening hit.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory?
Take a look at the playing conditions at Soldier Field from Sunday's Bears game.