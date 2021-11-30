Aaron Rodgers hoping to avoid toe surgery, but will make a decision early next week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether or not to get surgery to repair his fractured toe.

A Monday report from NFL Media stressed that Rodgers had decided not to undergo surgery “at this time,” meaning the quarterback could change his mind if the toe did not improve on its own with rest and treatment.

Green Bay has its bye this week.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers detailed where he is in the decision-making process.

“As compared this Monday to last Monday, I definitely felt better — same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday. So I’ll just keep getting treatment. We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn’t be something that I’d have to miss time with. That’s a prerequisite for any surgery that I have at this point — I’m not going to miss any time. So we’ll re-assess early next week and make a decision. But it’s not something where [I’d miss time]. I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday.”

The issue with undergoing surgery, Rodgers said, is that the toe would be immobilized, which would create a further issue for the rest of the season.

“Now it would avoid any further displacement, but it would immobilize the toe,” Rodgers said. “So, we’re hoping that with a couple weeks here, we can get enough healing that maybe we can avoid doing that.

“Now, we’ll re-assess probably later this week and early next week. But the ultimate goal [is] to not have to do surgery. This thing heals up a little bit better and kind of make it through a few more weeks and maybe it doesn’t bother you the last few weeks of the season.”

The Packers will come off their bye to play the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

